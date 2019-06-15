Kids in Nacogdoches County learn the importance of farming

A few kids in Nacogdoches County spent the week on a farm learning where their food comes from and how to grow it.

Each day they would start bright and early with some sort of farm activity.

“We plant, we harvest, we weed,” said Cindy Pruett, Appleby Community Farms owner.

During the week they heard from three special guests: a bee keeper, a forester and a basket weaver.

On the last day they gathered around and got their hands dirty as they planted okra.

“I absolutely want them to understand that food doesn’t come from the grocery store,” said Pruett. “And it takes a lot of work, as they have noticed and commented on, and they need to value their food.”

In addition to this they learn about the environment and the importance of trees.

The camp was a way of teaching kids the basics of how our lives can’t function without the environment or farming.

“I think if you want your kids to get dirty, get their hands in the dirt, to learn about farming, to learn about nature, to see what a real farm looks like; this is a real farm we work hard and they’ve got to watch the real farmers out there working and they’ve got to actually participate,” said Pruett. “They just planted cayenne peppers this morning and that’s something we needed to do.”

Over the four days the kids worked very hard, but they say they had a lot of fun.