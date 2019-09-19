KETK News to host exclusive digital roundtable on vaping illness Thursday night

The epidemic of a mysterious lung illness believed to be caused by electronic cigarettes has begun to affect families here in East Texas.

So, KETK News is bringing together experts to educate adults and children, alike. about the risks and realities of vaping.

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on our website, EastTexasMatters.com, mobile app and Facebook page, KETK anchor Kaci Koviak will lead an in-depth discussion about the risks and realities of vaping.

Our goal is to separate fact from fiction by providing insight from people touched by this crisis in different ways: a doctor, the relative of a local teenager injured after vaping, a high school principal and the owner of an electronic cigarette store.

Just this week, 17-year-old Witney Livingston returned home to Tyler from Children’s Hospital in Dallas. Livingston suffered serious lung damage and was placed on a ventilator for several days. Doctors believe she was injured by using e-cigarettes, which her mother thought were safer than regular tobacco. Witney’s grandfather will be part of our exclusive digital conversation Thursday evening.

We hope you will join us and believe the roundtable discussion will clear up confusion over e-cigarettes and prevent additional injuries from vaping. To watch it live, go to EastTexasMatters.com, our KETK News app or KETK-NBC on Facebook.