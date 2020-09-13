KETK launching 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. newscast on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is adding an hour of news each weekday from 4-5 p.m.

“KETK News at 4” and “KETK News at 4:30” will launch Monday, September 14.

The programs will be anchored by Kaci Koviak and Trent Bennett, with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell providing weather forecasts.

KETK journalists will report live from news events throughout East Texas. And, using the resources of other Nexstar Media TV stations in Texas, as well as NBC News, the 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. broadcasts will give viewers a comprehensive look at important, relevant stories wherever they are happening.

With more East Texans working from home and more students attending virtual classes, KETK believes the time right for an additional afternoon newscast that meets their needs and those of their families.

We invite you to tune-in Monday at 4pm.