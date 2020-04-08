KETK and FOX 51 to air Easter Sunday services for those under stay-at-home order

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK and FOX 51 have teamed up with the Catholic Diocese of Tyler and several other churches to broadcast an Easter Sunday mass and several services for those under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

Here is a breakdown of the broadcast schedule:

5-6a.m. Marvin United Methodist Church Easter Services (KETK)

10-11a.m. Rose Heights Church Easter Services (KETK)

10-11a.m. The Cathedral Mass from Diocese of Tyler (FOX 51)

11a.m.-Noon Marvin United Methodist Easter Services (KETK)

While some counties in the Diocese of Tyler are not under a stay-at-home order, Bishop Joseph Strickland has ordered all churches closed to masses until further notice.

Strickland wrote on Twitter saying that while it pained him, holding Masses would violate every aspect of social distancing recommendations for the CDC.