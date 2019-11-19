‘KEEP LOOP OFF LAKE’: Community holds meeting to discuss safety of potential routes

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas homeowners who are fighting against the Toll 49 expansion are meeting tonight to discuss the safety of their children living near the extension.

The meeting is taking place at the Chapel Hill Fire Department on Tuesday starting at 6:00 p.m.

Net RMA has recently approved the yellow, teal, and purple routes as potential options of expansion.

The group, formally designed to raise awareness, is now focusing on changes to help drivers and surrounding homeowners.

Their first goal, to oppose the pink route, started to avoid many homeowners being forced out of their homes as they are destroyed.

The other goal, to build segment six safely using barriers.

Toll 49 has been known as an unsafe road where many crashes have been reported leading to deaths.

“There is a safe kids law that we are talking about and the whole idea is the whole loop is not built to good safety specifications there needs to be some type of barrier to prevent these accidents it becomes a very deadly toll road,” said Jeremy Wilson, resident.

While the group continues to raise awareness and demand change, Net RMA says they hope to have a final decision on the chosen route by 2022.