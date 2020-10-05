K-9 officer helps track missing East Texas child Sunday night

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A K-9 officer and other first responders are being thanked for their efforts in locating an East Texas child who went missing Sunday night.

According to Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith, a call came in near Lake Winnsboro that a 12-year-old girl could not be found.

She did not have a jacket and we knew temps would be in the low 50’s. The Sheriffs Office requested K9 Mata and we headed to assist. Kelly Smith, Wood County Precinct 2 Constable

A perimeter was set up by Wood County deputies as well as Perryville and Winnsboro Fire Departments. Law enforcement also requested that K-9 Mata be called in to assist.

The missing child was located within an hour and returned to her mother. Smith wanted to thank “each and every person (especially perimeter) and pup that responded.”

Image: Wood County

K-9 officer Mata has been busy recently. Last week, the furry officer was sent after a suspect who tried to flee the scene after a brutal assault.

“It was great, after K9 Mata and I caught our breath, seeing K9 Mata meet the law enforcement officers involved and how social he is with them,” wrote Smith.