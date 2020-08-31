Juvenile Vocational students build Tiny Home in Smith County to help teach life skills

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There’s a new addition to the Smith County Juvenile Services Department and it’s a Tiny Home.

After years in the making and a few setbacks, the tiny home stands in the front parking lot on display to showcase the effort put in by over 70 vocational students. The overall goal of building the house was to teach children every aspect of construction.

“Throughout our program we teach everything with construction. From blueprint reading, drafting, foundations, framing, roof framing, interior and exterior finishes and so we’ve used this in conjunction with the regular curriculum to help them get hands on experience as we go along.” Peter Malone, H.O.P.E Academy Vocational Instructor

The project started around 2018, costing around $11,000 dollars. Juvenile Services received $5,000 in donations, thanks to community helpers. Several East Texas businesses donated materials to help build the home.

Instructors said they’ve used the house “…as a small piece of the puzzle” to help direct them along a path where students would be able to one day use these skills on their own. According to Vocational Instructor Peter Malone, the house was just one example of what their program teaches their students.

All kids that are a part of the constructional process are residents of the H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy. This residential program is a six to nine-month-long period for male juvenile offenders centered around helping at-risk youths build a better future.

According to a press release sent out by Smith County, “…the program focuses on behavior modification and family/parent relationships. The children live at the Juvenile Attention Center, work with probation officers, counselors, and volunteers, including a chaplain.”

Students have worked on several projects in the past. They’be built cedar benches, picnic tables, stairs, walls, sheds, and other items for the Juvenile Service Department. They’ve also constructed ramps for disabled people at homes in the Smith County area alongside the Texas Ramp Association.

According to H.O.P.E Academy Supervisor, Oscar Perdomo, the most rewarding part of the program for the students is after the project is complete. “It’s very rewarding to actually see the final product. It gives them hope. It gives them hope that you know, there is a brighter future ahead for them,” said Perdomo.

“They really don’t see themselves being successful. When they leave this program, there’s nothing more rewarding than when we interview them for graduation, the kids tell us that they actually see themselves maybe one day joining the military, maybe one day being a welder. Oscar Perdomo, H.O.P.E Academy Supervisor

The program plans to take part in several projects to help uplift the community. Perdomo said project like these are the best tool to help these kids turn their lives around to become valuable assets in the community.