JUST IN: Missing Kilgore woman found safe

UPDATE: Chelsey Thompson has been found safe, according to her mother’s Facebook page.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police are searching for a woman that has been missing for approximately three weeks after getting into a vehicle with an unidentified person.

Chelsey Ann Thompson, 30, is described as a white female, standing five feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. Thompson has a tattoo on the top of her hand that reads “Top Notch” and another on her left forearm that reads “Texas Made”.

The Kilgore Police are asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Chelsey to notify Detective Andre Phillips at the Kilgore Police Department at (903) 218-6904 or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.