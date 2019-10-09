‘Just an hour old’: Mother leaves newborn at Houston fire station

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston firefighters took in a newborn baby early Tuesday under the Texas Safe Haven Law.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Station 21 in Houston said the mother dropped the child off at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and she was “visibly upset.”

Firefighters were told by the mother that the infant was “just an hour old.” The department said in a tweet that the station’s priority was to get the baby to a hospital to get checked out.

Firefighters from Station 21 took care of a newborn after it was dropped off by a woman just after midnight. The crew was told by the woman, who was visibly upset, that the baby was just an hour old. The crew's priority was to get the baby to the hospital ASAP to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/3XJOKMukZ2 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 8, 2019

In accordance with the law, the firefighters did not question the mother who dropped him off.

The Safe Haven law, also called the Baby Moses Law, allows anyone unable to care for a baby younger than 60 days of age to drop the child off at a fire station or other designated safe haven without fear of prosecution.