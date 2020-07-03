Jury finds East Texas pastor guilty of over a dozen charges including sexual assault

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Thursday afternoon, the jury found Texarkana pastor, Logan Wesley, guilty of over a dozen charges including sexual assault and indecency. The defendant took the stand in his own defense Thursday morning.

The 56-year-old testified to the jury that he did not sexually assault any children.

Instead, he admits to having several marital affairs. Wesley said he had extra-marital affairs with some of the women after they were above the legal age of consent. One of the witnesses denies that it was an affair.

Several witnesses also testified that Wesley had sexual encounters with his daughter and niece. However, Wesley continued to deny all of these allegations.

One witness testified that Wesley impregnated her at age 17 and drove her to Shreveport, Louisiana, and forced her to get an abortion.

Another witness told the jury Wesley made her have sex with him at hotels, in the church van, and at his job.

Logan Wesley is sentenced to life in prison.