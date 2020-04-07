Judge Moran will extend Smith County stay-at-home order until April 30

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will extend his stay-at-home order until April 30 in response to Gov. Abbott’s order from last week.

At a commissioner’s court meeting on Tuesday morning, Moran talked about how he has studied both his order and Gov. Abbott’s to make sure that the two do not conflict.

Moran issued his initial order back on March 27 and was set to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The governor’s order, while he has resisted calling it a stay-at-home order, essentially tells all Texans to stay at home unless going to receive essential services. It also keeps all schools closed across the state until May 4.

Moran also said he wanted to extend the order to protect “mom-and-pop” businesses under his “locked door provision.”

The locked business exception allows for certain businesses to continue to operate with 10 or fewer employees inside, if they are able to close the business off from the public.

Moran also said that churches that are having “parking lot services”, where people are in their cars or just outside their vehicles could continue.

He said that he chose to extend the order to the length of Abbott’s because he felt “there would be confusion” among residents and whether businesses could reopen.

Moran also stated that he does not believe his order, particularly his locked door provision, does not conflict with Abbott’s.

Smith County by far leads East Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases with 75 as of Tuesday morning. There have also been two deaths in the county.

The order was not officially extended during the meeting but Moran said that he would in the next day or two.