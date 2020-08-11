Judge grants immunity for train conductor, engineer in deadly Athens ISD bus crash

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Judge Scott McKee has granted the prosecution’s immunity request for two Union Pacific employees involved in the fatal Athens school bus crash last year in exchange for their testimony.

The two employees were identified last week as Robert Ray and Roger Johnson. McKee had delayed his decision after a hearing last week. He had stated that he worried about whether granting or denying such an order was unconstitutional and a threat to the separation of powers.

After nearly an hour hearing Judge McKee delays his decision into whether to grant immunity to the Union Pacific train engineer and conductor. Says he believes there are several constitutional issues, but will render his decision "shortly." https://t.co/GfFfHvInvZ — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) August 7, 2020

In a six-page decision published late Monday afternoon, Mckee granted Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall’s motion. Hall said in court on Friday that despite the request for immunity, he does not believe that any criminal prosecution would be needed for Ray or Johnson anyway.

Photo: Christopher Bonilla

The bus driver, 80-year-old John Stevens, is currently charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.

McKee cited several cases from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that outlined a judge’s role in granting immunity. He said that his only course to reject a request was if he found the DA to be abusing his power, which he did not in this case.

“Immunity, after all, is the coin the government must pay to obtain the waiver of a person’s right against self-incrimination and the information that he has about some crime… Therefore it is this Court’s opinion that absent an abuse of the District Attorney’s discretion, the Court should ‘stay in its lane’…” Judge Scott McKee, 392nd District Court

As of this writing, the next court date for Stevens has not been set. Both sides will now file pre-trial motions, but it is unclear how long that process could take amid the pandemic.

During the immunity hearing, Hall and lead attorneys for Stevens disagreed heavily on the speed at which the train was traveling at the time of the collision. Stevens’ defense team has held since February that the train was going to fast at the time of the crash.

Hall fought back on those claims Friday, saying that he would show otherwise and that is why no prosecution for the Union Pacif

Currently, all trial courts are suspended across the state until at least October, per an order from the Texas Supreme Court.