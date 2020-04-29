Jucys Hamburgers decides against re-opening to in-house service on Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jucys Hamburgers announced Wednesday morning that despite Gov. Abbott’s order that would allow in-house service for restaurants to resume on Friday, they have decided against it.

We eagerly look forward to the day when we can welcome you back into our restaurants and on our patios, and we know that day is coming soon! We ask that in the meantime you please be patient with us, as we prayerfully consider the right time to reopen our doors. Jucys Hamburgers

On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced his decision to allow his statewide stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

His first phase of re-opening the economy included allowing restaurants to open their doors, but only to 25% capacity. If there is not a significant flare-up of cases around Texas, it would be increased to 50% on May 18.

Other locations allowed to re-open are:

Retail stores

Malls

Movie theaters

Museums and libraries (hands-on exhibits must remain closed)

All licensed healthcare professionals

Gyms, bars, nail salons, and barbershops were not included in the order allowing for limited re-opening. Gov. Abbot said these would be included in future phases.

Nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities are required to remain closed to visitors unless to provide critical assistance.

Outdoor sports are allowed if the group is smaller than four and if it is played at a safe distance (i.e. golf, tennis).