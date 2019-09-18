Joaquin city council approves ordinance, becomes 4th ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

JOAQUIN, Texas (KETK) – The fourth city in Texas has joined in becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. All of them are in Northeast Texas.

Joaquin’s City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to designate the municipality a sanctuary city for the unborn, meaning no abortions will allowed inside city limits, according to our sister station, KTAL.

In June, Waskom became the first city in Texas to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ and in early September, Naples and Omaha followed the lead.

Right to Life of East Texas has been following the movement, going to each city meeting.







