JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jefferson ISD Head Start teach for three-year-olds has died after an unexpected illness, according to the school district.

The teacher was identified as Tammy Martin. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at Down’s Funeral Home in Marshall.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson, TX.