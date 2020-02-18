Jefferson ISD “devastated” by sudden loss of elementary student

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jefferson ISD is mourning the loss of one of their youngest students Tuesday morning.

According to the district, primary student Addison Hickman passed away and they are “devastated with the sudden loss.”

According to her obituary, Addison passed away as the result of an automobile accident.

They describe her as:

“her mama’s baby and her daddy’s girl. She loved Frozen, Peppa Pig, her iPad, and Barbie dolls. She was definitely a “girly girl” who loved sunglasses and LOTS of them, jewelry, purses and flip-flops, even if they didn’t fit.”

According to a family member on Facebook, she was just three years old.

Visitation is being held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the same location, with a interment following funeral service at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Marshall.

Donations to help the family with medical expenses and funeral expenses may be made to Meadowbrook Funeral Home.

Jefferson ISD has asked everyone to wear Addison’s favorite colors on Wednesday — pink and purple– in support of the family.