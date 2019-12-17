Javi’s replacing old Juls’ location in South Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many people’s curiosity can finally be satisfied as a sign has gone up at the previous Juls location, labeling Javi’s as its future replacement.

Juls closed in January 2018 then opened as an event center with its large patio area and multi-level party rooms. However, due to a lack of attraction, the business closed yet again and has been vacant ever since.

The restaurant was previously known as Julians, a popular choice for Asian food in the area, but moved to South Broadway in 2013.

Javi’s purchased the site in 2019 and applied for a remodel permit in May 2019. Currently, they are posting ‘Now Hiring’ signs out in front of their location but on their Facebook, they say you can also apply at their FD’s Grill House location.

The new restaurant offers Mexican-style cuisine, which can be found HERE.