Jarvis College hosts coronavirus lecture with disease specialist

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday afternoon, Jarvis Christian College hosted a lecture with Dr. Lane Rolling teaching students important information regarding the coronavirus.
Rolling, an infectious disease specialist, discussed his career in the medical field as well as the right mindset to have when coming face to face with life’s challenges. He, then, proceeded to talk about the coronavirus and how much of an impact it has had on society.
He focused, several times, on the misconceptions about the virus. One of those is how a person washes their hands. He mentioned that washing one’s hands with alcohol will have a better chance of preventing a person from getting the coronavirus as opposed to washing one’s hands with soap and water.
Rolling has been giving this lecture both around and outside the United States with the intent of making sure people are staying safe and are able to discern the truth about the disease.