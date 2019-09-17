Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl named finalist in ‘Texas Downtown’ contest

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Finalist for the Texas Downtown Association President’s Award were announced on Tuesday, and the historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville made the list.

The program was developed as a way to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people that contribute to downtowns across Texas.

The historic stadium dates back to the 1930s and is iconic for the City of Jacksonville.

The stadium began renovations in 2017 after the bond approved a $20 million dollar bond.

“It’s a beautiful new and old tradition here in Jacksonville that will serve the community for years to come,” said Dick Stone, former Jacksonville Mayor.

They added a new scoreboard, video system, lighting, locker room, and concession.

Included in all the renovations, is seating for 8,000 fans.

The stadium opened the field in 2019 after a nearly two-year renovation.

The Tomato Bowl was a finalist in the Best Public Improvement (under 50k population) under the Design Category.

Overall there were 119 entries and 47 finalists.

Winners will be announced in October.