Jacksonville taking extra precautions to protect residents against COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In response to the coronavirus making its way into East Texas, the City of Jacksonville has implemented extra precautions to protect their residents.

The city made the difficult decision to close all public facilities including the library, senior center, recreation center, and sports center.

But they said if things get worse, the possibility of closing more facilities could happen.

“We are considering closing all lobby traffic to all city facilities. We’ve not discussed anything further than that at this time. I think the community is doing good. A lot of this is proactive and following the lead of the CDC and other local health officials are telling us what to do,” said Greg Smith, city manager.

He said if people do not want to pay bills in person, there is an online option on the City of Jacksonville website.