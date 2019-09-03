Jacksonville Police Chief resigns to take job near Dallas

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes has resigned his position to take a job as the future police chief of Sunnyvale, just outside of Dallas.

Hawkes had been the chief in Jacksonville since July 2016.

“The Jacksonville Police Department has outstanding employees that have come together and worked tremendously hard as a team to make an outstanding, professional law enforcement organization, I will miss working with each and every member of the team.” Andrew Hawkes, Chief of Police

Under his command, the department began a bike patrol program, a canine team, and a National Night Out program.

“We appreciated Chief Hawkes dedication and service to Jacksonville and wish him the best of luck in his new position as Sunnyvale’s Police Chief. Andrew has done a great job as Police Chief and has set the path for JPD’s continued success.” Greg Smith, Jacksonville City Manager

According to a release from the department, Hawkes was the lone finalist in a national search of 96 applicants.