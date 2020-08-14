Jacksonville Police cancel ‘National Night Out’ due to pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department has canceled it’s annual National Night Out due to the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for October 6 in the heart of the city.

“This year we were going to have a large gathering in the downtown area, which I hoped would have attracted well over 1,000 people. I just don’t believe it wise to assemble that many people in close proximity to each other in our current environment.” Chief Joe Williams

Williams went on to say that he will be working to make sure that the 2021 event will be “the best National Night Out event ever held in Jacksonville.”

The coronavirus has continued to spread throughout East Texas with Jacksonville having the most cases in Cherokee County. As of Friday morning, the county has had 1,217 cases since the pandemic started with 556 being in Jacksonville.

However, more than 1,000 people have recovered from the virus in Cherokee County. Of the 202 current active cases, 80 are currently hospitalized.