Jacksonville man dies in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man died in a motorcycle wreck Thursday afternoon after traveling at an unsafe speed, according to DPS officials.

At 3:45 p.m., on FM 347 Bruce Craig Crockett, 57, was traveling north four miles from Jakcsonville when he rounded a corner at “an unsafe speed.”

The motorcycle crossed over the center stripe and into the southbound lane where it struck a southbound Ford F-150 driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez, 66, of Jacksonville.

Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene while Ramirez was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation