Jacksonville man dies in fatal Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) -A Jacksonville man was killed in a Sunday night crash in Cherokee County.

According to DPS, Uriel Rangel, 25, of Jacksonville was driving west on US 175 and hit the back of a vehicle driven by Javier Corona, 33, also of Jacksonville. Corona reportedly had slowed on the highway to turn into a private drive.

The crash caused Corona’s vehicle to hit a power pole and a structure.

Rangel’s vehicle traveled across CR 3318, hit a power pole, and came to rest in a field.

Rangel was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, Jaden Patillo, a8, and Daniel Cruz, 32, both of Jacksonville, were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Corona did not require hospitalization.

The crash remains under investigation.