Jacksonville ISD hosts Trunk or Treat featuring book characters

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event, but with a special twist…books.

The event was held downtown and wanted to be part of a bigger effort to connect with parents and encourage them to read at home with their children.

Before the Trunk or Treat event, each campus chose a book to read.

During the night, staff dressed as characters from their books, set up a station, and gave away copies.

“It’s just a fun safe place for families to come and get candy and gives us a chance to be outdoors, to be neighbors, to meet our neighbors that we don’t know or kids that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Stacy Boyer. “It’s just a great way for the community to come together, and we’re having fun!”

Each year, around 2,000 students attend the event and that was what they saw this year.

