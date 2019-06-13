Jacksonville hosting Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – On June 22nd, Jacksonville will hold their annual Juneteenth celebration.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. from Martin Luther Kind Jr. and Lawrence. The parade will end at Lincoln Park.

M.B. Davis Dr./ Park Dr. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Holloway and H.V. Jones/Coleman Ave.

The celebration includes free food, a car show, a horse show, and pickup volleyball at Lincoln Park until early evening.

For more information, contact Billy Redd at (903) 721-5721

Juneteenth is celebrated on July 19th and is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.