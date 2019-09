JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville officials extinguished a car that was on fire early Monday morning, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Authorities responded to the blaze at 7:15 a.m. and found the car parked on the shoulder with no one inside.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but some nearby vegetation was ignited later. Authorities moved to put out that small fire as well.

No injuries were reported from the incident.