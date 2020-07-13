Jacksonville community raises $20K for school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – While the future of education is unknown, students still require supplies to be successful. To help, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce raised $20,000 for supplies and backpacks.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, but due to COVID-19, the committee had to make some changes.

“Well what we hope to accomplish is to say we really do care and we want to help and we understand these are, these financial times put a burden on a lot of people,” said Larry Barker, Co-chari of the Back to School fair. “And there’s a town and a city and businesses and organizations that really do care.”

Barker says they collaborated with teachers to determine what supplies was most needed.