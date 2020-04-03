Jacksonville College to finish spring semester online

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville College has decided to finish the rest of its spring semester online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, all offices on campus will be closed through April 15. In a statement, the college said that the re-opening of offices would be re-evaluated after that date.

The statement reads that decisions are being made “for the safety and well-being of the college community accordingly.”

Here is the statement in full:

Over the past few weeks, Jacksonville College administration has monitored coronavirus (COVID-19) reports daily and made decisions for the safety and wellbeing of the college community accordingly. Based on the most recent information from federal, state, and local medical and governing officials regarding COVID-19, Jacksonville College has made the decision to conduct all classes in online/remote formats for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. In addition, Jacksonville College offices will be closed until April 15, 2020. This closure will be re-evaluated after that date.

Admissions will be working remotely for the current time and can be contacted by email at admissions@jacksonville-college.edu or phone at 903-589-7110. The College is accepting applications for Maymester, Summer 1, Summer 2, and Fall 2020.

Registration for summer classes continues through the first day of each summer semester. Maymester classes will be held May 13-27, Summer 1 classes will be held June 1-25, and Summer 2 classes will be held July 6-30. Almost all summer courses are online classes.