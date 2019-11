JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Animal Shelter needs your help giving loves animals a fur-ever home, while feeding those in need.

The shelter is holding a holiday adoption special in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Adoption fees for animals will be waived from November 20 through December 13.

All you have to do is donate four canned goods (for people, not pets).

The canned foods will be donated to The Clothes Closet & More.