Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse closes Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Another Tyler restaurant has made the difficult decision to close its doors permanently following shutdowns during COVID-19, according to a press release.

Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse is known for its fine dining and sophisticated atmosphere. The Tyler location is in the People’s Petroleum Building located on the downtown square.

One of the owners of People’s Petroleum Building, Garnett Brookshire, stated, “The Ebey’s [Brad and Wes Ebey] played a key role in attracting professionals to downtown Tyler and will be greatly missed.”

While the Tyler location is closing, Jack Ryan’s original location in Kilgore remains a popular place to visit.

Brookshire stated they are finalizing plans for a new restaurant to open in the same downtown location as the redevelopment and revitalization continues on the square.

The People’s Petroleum Building was originally built in 1932, and Tyler investors Garnett Brookshire, Tim Brookshire, and Andy Bergfeld purchased the building and began renovations in 2012. Since that time, the building has undergone extensive renovations to create an environment that functions with state-of-the-art technology and conveniences, while maintaining the Art Deco style of the 1930’s.