Investigators find ‘electronic device’ that belongs to missing Kilgore woman

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County investigators have located an “electronic device” that belonged to Rosemary Rodriguez, the woman missing from Kilgore since the beginning of October.

“This device is believed to be a significant piece of evidence and has been sent to a lab that specializes in forensic examination and electronic evidence recovery,” said Officer Josh Tubb.

Detectives with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Rodriguez’s disappearance for several weeks and believe that there is criminal activity involved. She was last seen with her boyfriend on October 7 in the green Chevrolet Sonic pictured below.

Her family has been desperate to find her, trying to track down anyone that might know where she is.

“We’re trying to keep my mother’s story out there, to spread it to as many people as we can especially in the Kilgore area where she was last seen,” said Lita Walker, Rodriguez’s daughter.

“I love my mother very much and I would do anything for her. I need her back, I need her home,” she said, holding back tears.