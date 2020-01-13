Intoxicated 19-year-old hits car head-on, sends 2 children to the hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler Police have arrested a 19-year-old after a crash she caused sent three people to the hospital.

The department says officers were called to the 10700 block of Highway 271 shortly after midnight Monday morning.

When they arrived, witnesses told them the driver of a Mercedes-Benz crossed into oncoming traffic lanes, striking another car head-on.

The driver of the Mercedez-Benz, no identified as Jasmine Gonzalez, 19, of Tyler, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

She was taken to a local hospital, treated and released into officers custody.

The other vehicle has a 35-year-old female driver, and two children, ages 13 and 8.

The driver and the 8-year-old are in critical condition, while the 13-year-old is in stable condition.

Gonzalez was charged with two counts of intoxication assault and booked into Smith County Jail.