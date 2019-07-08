Inmate found dead inside Texarkana jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a Texarkana jail.

On July 6, Bowie Co. deputies were dispatched to the Bi-State Jail after a corrections officer informed them that an inmate found Michael Rodden hanging in his cell.

This corrections officer along with nursing staff entered the cell and administered CPR until Life Net personnel arrived. The attempts to revive Rodden were unsuccessful.

The initial investigation indicates that Rodden’s death was self-inflicted.

Rodden was being held in the Bi-State Jail for a Bond Surrender on Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams.

Authorities say Rodden was also facing two new charges Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams, and Failure to Identify.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Rodden’s death. His body has been sent off for an autopsy.