KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department report of a plane crash Saturday evening.

The plane crashed in a field near the intersection of Airport and Norris Roads.

Minor injuries have been reported. The family has been notified.

KPD and Kilgore Fire Department units are on scene at a plane crash near the intersection of Airport and Norris Roads. Fortunately only minor injuries reported at this time. Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

KETK will update as information becomes available.