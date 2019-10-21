‘I NEED HER BACK, I NEED HER HOME’: Family pleads for help as the search for Kilgore woman continues

Kilgore, TEXAS (KETK)- Sunday marks two weeks since friends and family have heard from 54-year old Rosemary Rodriguez, who was last seen with her boyfriend on Mount Pisgah Road in Kilgore.

Those close to her believe she is alive waiting to be found and asking the community for help.

“Can I give you one of these please, my mother is missing,” said Lita Walker as she passed out flyers.

Walker and her family spent Sunday passing out flyers at the local Walmart where Rodriguez worked in the Pharmacy.

“We’re trying to keep my mother’s story out there, to spread it to as many people as we can especially in the Kilgore area where she was last seen,” said Walker.

Now, her family is desperate for answers after Rosemary was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates #GCM3117.

“I love my mother very much and I would do anything for her. I need her back, I need her home,” says Walker holding back tears.

Although the family has not given up hope, they say it’s hard to stay positive.

“The anxiety is getting a little worse as time passes,” explained Walker.

When Rosemary Rodriguez didn’t show up for work at the Kilgore Walmart, her coworkers became concerned and contacted the family. Since then, they’ve been passing out flyers hoping someone knows something.

While the family is out in the open asking for answers, they aren’t the only ones working to find Rodriguez.

“Ever since we have received that report, Gregg county Sheriff’s office investigators have been diligently working on finding her location,” said Joshua Tubbs with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials believe Rodriguez’s disappearance may be linked to a crime.

“It’s very comforting to hear that they are exhausting every angle they can to look for her,” said Walker.

The search continues and neither the family or law enforcement are giving up hope until Rosemary Rodriguez is brought home.

