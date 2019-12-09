‘I FELT CALLED TO DO SOMETHING’: Dallas man brings early Christmas to children who lost parents in Wood Co. fire

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Christmas came early for one family after four children were left without a home and parents in November.

On Thanksgiving, a fire took the lives of Courtney Cline and her longtime partner, Ben Mendez.

Dallas, the oldest child, woke up and smelled smoke. When he realized that there was a fire, he tore through the bathroom wall to rescue his three younger sisters to safety.

After news of the fire spread through social media, one man in Dallas reached out to help the family rebuild.

“It was important to me that, I teamed up with Brenda for toys for tots and some other organizations to make sure we have some material things for you now,” said Micahel Moreno.

The house was destroyed leaving nothing left for the children as their grandparents became their care-givers. Moreno worked with the organization to give the children clothes, toys, and bikes.

“We get so busy with what we’re doing that I knew nothing about it, and we got a message from Mike in Dallas telling us about this and it was something that the local communities needed to address,” said Brenda Trolinger, Toys for Tots.

The road to recovery hasn’t been easy but through family and support from others, these four children will rebuild together.

“It meant a lot to me because I could feel my sister here with us watching her kids get the items that they need,” said Minor.