I-30 construction in ETX could start as soon as next month

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Texas Department of Transportation officials said work to widen Interstate 30 should begin either mid-July or early August.

The $88.9 million project will reconstruct and widen the road from four to six lanes.

“We’re gonna keep two lanes in each direction like it is now, they just won’t have shoulders. We’ll move traffic over to one side and completely demolish and rebuild the other side then we’ll switch it over to … the new section once it’s completed,” said TxDOT spokesperson Marcus Sandifer.

Construction will stretch from near Kings Highway to the Arkansas line.

TxDOT officials encourage motorists to exercise patience during the progress.

“The local traffic, if they stay on the frontage roads, they can go from State Line Avenue all the way to Kings Highway in Nash without ever having to go through a signal light,” said Sandifer.

Interstate traffic through Texarkana has been on the rise and transportation officials expect that trend to continue.

“If you’ll look at any map where you have interstates converging, you have a lot of manufacturing and jobs and businesses opening up on those routes because transportation is so available,” Sandifer said. “So, Texarkana is a prime location.”

Construction is expected to take about four years to complete.