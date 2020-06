KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on HWY 31 in Kilgore has been shut down after a major head-on collision just before 10 a.m.

Local police say that just before the crash they have received reports of a possible drunk driver on the road. The wreck occurred in front of the Champion EMS building.

The entire roadway will be shut down for at least an hour as crews clear the scene.

Unbelievably, there were no life-threatening injuries from the wreck.