Hunter finds body of East Texas man reported missing earlier this month

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The body of an East Texas man reported missing earlier this month has been found.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the body of Robert Odis Thomas, 50 of Tenaha, was found by a hunter on October 20.

His body was found on the south side of Loop 500, an apprared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Thomas was reported missing September 18, after being last seen on September 17, at a residence off County Road 4360 in Tenaha, going in an unknown direction.