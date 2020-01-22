Hunt County Sheriff’s Office searching for two runaway teens, one with a medical condition

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teens that left home on their own will.

Officials responded to the Thompson Center on January 5th around 4:30 where Brian Cox and Michael Pina were last seen.

As of Wednesday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been informed that Brian Cox has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Brian is described as a white male that stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“I am asking all of our media partners to please put this updated information out and help us locate these two young men,” said Sheriff Meeks.

If you have any information regarding the teen’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903)453-6800.