Hunger Action Day: East Texas Food Bank steps up to fill the gap

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – September is Hunger Action Month and the 10th is Hunger Action Day, a time devoted to bringing awareness to the millions of people suffering from hunger nationwide.

According to a press release sent out by the East Texas Food Bank, “…hunger impacts people in every corner of the country, including 282,530 East Texans, 105,850 of which are children. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of East Texans facing hunger increased five percent and the number of children increased 10 percent. It’s now nearly one in four East Texans, including one in three children, that are at risk of hunger.”

Food banks across the country join together in feeding America while highlighting the importance of providing meals for hungry neighbors all across the country. According to East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane, “…this year is more important this year because of the pandemic. I think we all found out and heard about how important these safety nets are to our communities.”

This year’s campaign comes at a critical time due to the economic downfall seen during the pandemic. Once the pandemic hit, food insecurity rates skyrocketed.

“Hunger was already a crisis and 1 in 4 of our neighbors were food insecure, actually it was 1 in 5 people before the pandemic. And then after the pandemic over 25% of our population was food insecure.” Dennis Cullinane, CEO, East Texas Food Bank CEO

With children, over 35% are food insecure. Cullinane said that once the panic initially struck in March and April, almost 40% of the people they were serving had never sought help from a pantry before.

“Hunger existed in East Texas long before the pandemic hit and now more of our neighbors – kids in our children’s classes, the barista at the local coffee shop and our working-class neighbors– are struggling to put food on the table today. That means Hunger Action Month is more important than ever. Everyone can have a role in the fight against hunger and no action is too small,” Cullinane said.

In order to solve this crisis, this month residents can participate in helping food-insecure families through donating. “You can donate money to the East Texas Food Bank. We need money for the long haul. This is a marathon, not a sprint as we work through this pandemic,” said Cullinane.

The East Texas food bank has listed several ways that you can help donate:

Donate

For every one dollar that is donated to the East Texas Food Bank, ETFB can provide up to eight meals for children, families and seniors that struggle with hunger.

Host A Virtual Food Drive

Any person, business or organization can host a virtual food drive with their own unique page to raise funds for the East Texas Food Bank. Virtual food drives raise dollars instead of cans, which helps the East Texas Food Bank provide even more food for the families they serve.

Volunteer

The East Texas Food Bank relies on volunteers to help us fulfill its mission. ETFB welcomes all volunteers over the age of eight, and have a variety of volunteer opportunities available for individuals, families and small groups. Shifts are limited with multiple safety practices to keep the volunteers safe from COVID-19.

Connect

Engage with the East Texas Food Bank on social media and share its messaging to educate your network about the issue of hunger in East Texas and encourage others to join the fight against hunger with you.

Cullinane added that now is the time to use your voice. “We’re coming into a really important state legislative session coming up this winter and as our legislators come back into Washington, we really need some support to make sure that our citizens and our families are supported with those safety nets.”

Orange is the color of hunger. Cullinane said you can join in by wearing the color on Hunger Action Day and by raising your voice on behalf of the millions facing hunger each year.

To donate and get involved, visit their website.