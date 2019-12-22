Hundreds gather to celebrate 9th annual Christmas Under the Bridge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is just around the corner and one local organization held its 9th annual Christmas Under the Bridge for those who needed a little support this season.

Hunger 4 Love brought toys, clothing, and necessities to children and adults. Many items that they collected were from Tyler businesses that donated items for the event.

“Nothing but volunteers from area churches, school groups, neighborhood groups. Tyler is a blessed community because it has a wonderful group of people that do service,” said Lynne Bordeaux, volunteer.

The event also included a warm meal, concert, kid’s play area, and Santa who gave gifts to the children.