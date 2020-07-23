Hundreds gather for Van Zandt party disregarding COVID-19 precautions

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Highway FM 47 in Van Zandt County is usually quiet. Residents say the nearest town isn’t for 8 miles.

Last weekend, hundreds of people partied on a field, had a parade, and left trash along the highway. The event lasted 3 days and angered some of the people who live nearby.

“You’re supposed to notify the sheriff’s department, the EMS, and the fire department. That’s just safety protocol, safety protocol for us that live out here, ” says Rob Bond, Van Zandt County resident.

This event was unknown to Van Zandt County officials.

Here’s a picture of the flyer:

..and a video that was posted on facebook, but was quickly removed.

A similar event is scheduled to happen in the same place September 18 and 19.

The chances of it happening may be in jeopardy.