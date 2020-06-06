Hundreds gather for “prayer on the square” in downtown Tyler Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds gathered Friday night to take part in “Prayer on the Square” in downtown Tyler.

This comes after weeklong protests and riots have broken out across the nation in wake of George Floyd’s death.

In Tyler, peaceful protests have taken place as people itch to share their message regarding the importance of life and unity of the community.

On Friday night, preachers took the stage to offer words healing, and singers led the crowd as they celebrated the gospel.

The organizer, a pastor from Kilgore, says in a protest it’s about the message being sent but tonight the people gave it to a higher power.

“Peaceful protest is great, but that’s only sending a message to man,” said Kilton McCracken, pastor at Fredonia Baptist Church in Kilgore. “We’re going above man and literally inviting God down to be part of our affairs.”

Officers with Tyler police were also involved as they got the chance to meet and interact with the community.