Hughes Springs PD searching for missing man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police are searching for a man that has been missing for five days.

Welfare concern: Sean Anthony James. Last seen Thursday 8/22/2019. If anyone has seen him, or knows where he is, please contact Hughes Springs PD: 903-639-2621 Posted by Hughes Springs Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

