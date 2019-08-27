Hughes Springs PD searching for missing man

Breaking News
Local News

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police are searching for a man that has been missing for five days.

Welfare concern: Sean Anthony James. Last seen Thursday 8/22/2019. If anyone has seen him, or knows where he is, please contact Hughes Springs PD: 903-639-2621

Posted by Hughes Springs Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

If anyone has seen him, or knows where he is, please contact Hughes Springs PD: 903-639-2621.

