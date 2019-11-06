Hubbard students received a hot air balloon demonstration to encourage learning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students at Hubbard Middle School got a live demonstration from Remax showing how a hot air balloon works.

Kids gathered in the parking lot to watch a huge hot air balloon inflate and how it enters the sky.

“The hot air balloon always for me as a kid was always an oh wow moment you see something you don’t always get to see you feel the heat when they start to torch the balloon up and so I just felt like the kids would enjoy seeing that and may or may not don’t understand the science behind it and hopefully that will further educate them,” said Jonathan Wolf, Remax Tyler.

The main goal of the event is to inspire children to learn to achieve success.