HOW YOU CAN HELP: Coronavirus impacting small businesses in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus outbreak is putting a strain on small businesses across the country, many of those right here in East Texas.

Social distancing is expected to flatten the curve, but one unfortunate side effect of that necessary method is the impact on small businesses.

“We have definitely seen a change in foot traffic, people are staying at home, I think they’re fearful,” said Pam Gabriel, owner of Sweet Gourmet in Tyler.

They’ve been in Tyler for 14 years, and right down the street, SouthSide Furniture has been in the area for about 30 years.

“We’re not having a lot of people browsing like we used to, so it’s a little different, but people are coming in, business is ok,” said Scott Melius, store manager of SouthSide Furniture.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Que, a Tyler staple, has been open for 60 years. In response to the CDC’s recommendations, they’ve started offering their goods to-go only.

“We’re doing what we can to try to make it through it the best we can, but ultimately this is going to have a pretty big impact on a lot of small businesses, some will make it through and some probably won’t,” said Nick Pencis, co-owner of Stanley’s.

While business has adjusted, they say they are feeling the love from the community through this rough patch.

“People are coming in and just buying a gift certificate, one lady came in and threw 40 dollars down and said just give me a gift certificate, I don’t need anything, but I want you to be here in two weeks when I do need something,” said Gabriel.

She says that’s one way you can support your favorite local businesses during this time, or shop online if they have that option.