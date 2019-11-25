How to avoid a kitchen fire during the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas is among the top 10 states in the country for cooking and grease fires.
Officials say that one in three house fires begin in the kitchen and with people set to spend extra time there during Thanksgiving and Christmas, here are some tips to keep in mind.
- Always keep an eye on what you’re cooking
- Keep things that are easily flammable away from the stovetop
- Keep a lip beside your cooking pan
- Make sure your smoke alarms are set properly
“Holiday fires are just that much worse because it is the holidays and people are around families and we don’t want to see anyone go through this at all.”Shauna Walesh, Fire Lieutenant