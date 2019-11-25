How to avoid a kitchen fire during the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas is among the top 10 states in the country for cooking and grease fires.

Officials say that one in three house fires begin in the kitchen and with people set to spend extra time there during Thanksgiving and Christmas, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Always keep an eye on what you’re cooking

Keep things that are easily flammable away from the stovetop

Keep a lip beside your cooking pan

Make sure your smoke alarms are set properly