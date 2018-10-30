How safe are local houses of worship in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh shooting? Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A years-old tapestry that hangs in congregation Beth El, a Tyler synagogue, translates to "Tree of Life."

The name of the synagogue in Pittsburgh that faced immense tragedy Saturday, a shooting that killed 11 people.

That's something Rabbi Neal Katz does not want to see happen in Tyler.

"We work with local law enforcement to make sure that our building is safe in terms of active shooter drills and making sure that we have security and we make sure that we have people here who have license to carry," said Rabbi Katz.

We asked -- how many houses or worship are prepared for this kind of attack?

"Not enough," said Dennis Weimer, the Director of Security at Chandler First Assembly Church. "Most churches put this on the back burner, because they keep thinking that it can't happen here and that God will protect us. God says that he'll protect you if you do your part to protect yourself."

The big question for many congregants is -- how?

"So first and foremost is raising their awareness, they have to understand that in the last 10 years, there's been an almost 500% increase in violence in churches and they haven't evolved with everybody else around them," said Guy Beveridge with Strategos International, LLC. "If you look at schools and airports as an example, they have evolved in the security space, maybe not as good as they should be, but they've evolved and churches are still largely thought of as a soft target."

He says they don't want people to survive mass shootings, they want people to prevail over the them by knowing who is a potential threat and recognize violence before it hits them.

Strategos offers a two-day course on safety for churches, free of charge.

Trainings by Strategos teach a three-out model, showing people how to get out of a situation in the best way, whether that is "get-out", "lock-out", or "take-out".